Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Blayney Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bertha SMITH

Add a Memory
Margaret Bertha SMITH Notice
SMITH, Margaret Bertha Passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020. Beloved partner of Neville. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt to all her family. "Peacefully Sleeping" Aged 81 years The family and friends of Margaret are kindly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Blayney Cemetery tomorrow Friday, February 14, 2020 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in Blayney Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -