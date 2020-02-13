|
SMITH, Margaret Bertha Passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020. Beloved partner of Neville. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt to all her family. "Peacefully Sleeping" Aged 81 years The family and friends of Margaret are kindly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held at Blayney Cemetery tomorrow Friday, February 14, 2020 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in Blayney Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020