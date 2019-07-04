|
COLE, Laurence Raymond 'Laurie' 09.01.1938 - 27.06.2019 Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loved father of Angela and Anthony (deceased). Much loved pop of Sam and Alex. Loved father-in-law of Adam. "Forever Loved" The family and friends of Laurie are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, July 8, 2019 commencing at 11am. A graveside service will be held at Blayney Cemetery commencing at 2pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in Blayney Chronicle on July 4, 2019