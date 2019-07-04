Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurence COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurence Raymond (Laurie) COLE


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Laurence Raymond (Laurie) COLE Notice
COLE, Laurence Raymond 'Laurie' 09.01.1938 - 27.06.2019 Dearly loved husband of Jill. Loved father of Angela and Anthony (deceased). Much loved pop of Sam and Alex. Loved father-in-law of Adam. "Forever Loved" The family and friends of Laurie are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, July 8, 2019 commencing at 11am. A graveside service will be held at Blayney Cemetery commencing at 2pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in Blayney Chronicle on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.