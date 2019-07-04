Home
Edna SANDRY


1938 - 2017
Edna SANDRY In Memoriam
EDNA SANDRY 3.5.38 - 3.7.17

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too.

We think of you in silence, we often speak your name.

Now all we have are memories, and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake, from which we'll never part.

God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.

Sadly missed

Kay, Bill's family (now he's joined you), Dennis & Jenny, Roger and Helene,

and all your grandkids and great grandkids miss "Ma"
Published in Blayney Chronicle on July 4, 2019
