Alvin (Dally) VANE

God saw you were getting tired

And a cure was not to be

So he put his arms around you

And whispered "come to me".

With tearful eyes we watched you

And saw you pass away

Although we loved you dearly

We could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating

Hard working hands at rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

We will love you always Poppy

Stephen, Peter, Rosalie, Wesley, Carrie,

Mitchell, Kymberley, Blaze, Cassie, Fern,

Meryl, Craig, Chris, Kim, Kylie, Alyce,

Scott, Caleb, Kiana and Samuel.
Published in Blayney Chronicle on May 21, 2020
