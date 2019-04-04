Home
Shirley Jean VANE

SHIRLEY JEAN VANE "Jeannie" 6-4-2012 No one knows how much we miss you, No one knows the bitter pain We have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. In our hearts your memory lingers, Sweetly tender, fond and true. There is not a day, dear mother, That we do not think of you We love you Jeannie Stephen, Peter, Rosalie, Wes, Carrie, Mitchell, Kymberley, Blaze, Cassie, Fern, Christina, Meryl, Craig, Kim, Chris, Kiana, Caleb, Samuel, Alyce and Scott



Published in Blayney Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
