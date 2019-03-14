Home
richard Allyn Robert (Ricky) EGGINS


1998 - 2019 Notice Condolences
richard Allyn Robert (Ricky) EGGINS Notice
EGGINS, Richard Allyn Robert 'Ricky' 08.04.1998 - 02.03.2019 Very much loved son of Gordon and Wendy. Amazing brother of Michael and Renée. Loving boyfriend of Maddisen. Dearly loved grandson, nephew, cousin and wonderful friend to many. "A Beautiful Kind Soul Taken Too Soon" The family and friends of Ricky are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Park Street, Orange tomorrow Friday, March 15, 2019 commencing at 11am. A private family cremation will follow. A Special thanks to NSW Police for all their kindness and support. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in Blayney Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
