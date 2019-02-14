Home
Services
Godfrey Smith Funerals
182 Piper Street
Bathurst, New South Wales 2795
02 6331 4084
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce FEARNLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce FEARNLEY


1955 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bruce FEARNLEY Notice
FEARNLEY, Bruce Charles 1.1.1955 - 2.2.2019 Dearly loved and devoted husband of Sue, Loved father and father-in-law of Andy & Shellie, Clinton & Arnela, Matthew & Anita, James & Alex, Charles & Charley. Cherished Pop of Harry, Layla, Hamish, Rosie, Jack, Hudson, James, Andrew and Callum. Much loved son of Charles (deceased) & Rita, loved brother of Janette. The relatives and friends of Bruce are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Gilmour Street, Kelso on FRIDAY February 15th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Holy Trinity Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in Blayney Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.