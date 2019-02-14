|
|
FEARNLEY, Bruce Charles 1.1.1955 - 2.2.2019 Dearly loved and devoted husband of Sue, Loved father and father-in-law of Andy & Shellie, Clinton & Arnela, Matthew & Anita, James & Alex, Charles & Charley. Cherished Pop of Harry, Layla, Hamish, Rosie, Jack, Hudson, James, Andrew and Callum. Much loved son of Charles (deceased) & Rita, loved brother of Janette. The relatives and friends of Bruce are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Gilmour Street, Kelso on FRIDAY February 15th 2019, commencing at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in the Holy Trinity Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Blayney Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019